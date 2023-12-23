The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

  • Rantanen has scored in 14 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has taken four shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
  • Rantanen has picked up six goals and 13 assists on the power play.
  • Rantanen averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 22:57 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 20:37 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 3 1 2 26:22 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:17 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:54 Away L 4-1

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

