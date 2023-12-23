For bracketology analysis around Nebraska and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Nebraska ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-1 NR NR 63

Nebraska's best wins

Nebraska's best victory of the season came against the Duquesne Dukes, a top 50 team (No. 38), according to the RPI. Nebraska picked up the 89-79 home win on November 22. Juwan Gary, as the top point-getter in the win over Duquesne, compiled 20 points, while Keisei Tominaga was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

62-46 on the road over Kansas State (No. 64/RPI) on December 17

85-72 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 102/RPI) on November 26

77-70 at home over Michigan State (No. 124/RPI) on December 10

84-63 over Oregon State (No. 130/RPI) on November 18

81-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on November 9

Nebraska's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Nebraska has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

The Cornhuskers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, Nebraska has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Nebraska is playing the 168th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Looking at the Cornhuskers' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Nebraska has 19 games left this year, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

Nebraska's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV Channel: B1G+

