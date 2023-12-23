Nikola Jokic plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face off versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Jokic, in his previous game (December 22 win against the Nets), posted 31 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.7 23.0 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 11.6 Assists 9.5 9.2 8.6 PRA -- 48.2 43.2 PR -- 39 34.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.1



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Hornets

Jokic is responsible for attempting 20.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are 26th in the league, conceding 121.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Hornets have given up 45.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 27.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 34 30 16 10 0 2 0 12/18/2022 40 40 27 10 2 0 2

