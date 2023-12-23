Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (20-10) play Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, December 23, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and ALT
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Terry Rozier
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1650.6
|668.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|56.9
|39.3
|Fantasy Rank
|2
|-
Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Insights
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.7 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.
- The Nuggets average 115.4 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 110.5 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +146 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.
- The 44.6 rebounds per game Denver averages rank 10th in the NBA, and are 1.7 more than the 42.9 its opponents record per contest.
- The Nuggets make 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.5% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.
- Denver has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (first in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (27th in the league).
Terry Rozier & the Hornets
- Rozier gets the Hornets 23.2 points, 3.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Hornets have been outscored by 10.6 points per game (posting 111 points per game, 25th in league, while giving up 121.6 per contest, 26th in NBA) and have a -275 scoring differential.
- The 41.4 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 25th in the league, 3.8 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents grab.
- The Hornets make 11.1 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) while shooting 35.5% from deep (22nd in NBA). They are making 2.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.5 per game at 38.7%.
- Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (17th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (15th in league).
Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Terry Rozier
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|8.5
|-7.3
|Usage Percentage
|31.4%
|27.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.6%
|57.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|20.3%
|5.9%
|Assist Pct
|44.7%
|31.9%
