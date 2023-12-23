The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (20-10) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: BSSE and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 12 times.

The average point total in Denver's games this season is 225.9, 0.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 14-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 26 times and won 18, or 69.2%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 7-1 when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 12 40% 115.4 226.4 110.5 232.1 225.6 Hornets 17 65.4% 111 226.4 121.6 232.1 229.4

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over four times.

Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and seven times in 17 road games.

The Nuggets score 115.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 121.6 the Hornets allow.

Denver has a 9-1 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when scoring more than 121.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 14-16 4-4 13-17 Hornets 10-16 4-6 15-11

Nuggets vs. Hornets Point Insights

Nuggets Hornets 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 111 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 9-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-7 10-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-8 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 121.6 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 8-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-6 13-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-7

