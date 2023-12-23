Will Omaha be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Omaha's complete tournament resume.

How Omaha ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 337

Omaha's best win

On December 17, Omaha captured its signature win of the season, an 88-80 victory over the Stetson Hatters, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 137) in the RPI rankings. Nick Davis led the offense against Stetson, dropping 19 points. Second on the team was Frankie Fidler with 19 points.

Omaha's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-3

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Omaha is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Mavericks have three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Omaha gets the 269th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Mavericks' upcoming schedule includes five games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Omaha's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Omaha's next game

Matchup: Omaha Mavericks vs. Denver Pioneers

Omaha Mavericks vs. Denver Pioneers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: Summit League Network

