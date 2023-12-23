Reggie Jackson and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be matching up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 122-117 win over the Nets, Jackson totaled eight points.

Let's look at Jackson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 13.2 13.1 Rebounds -- 2.2 1.6 Assists 3.5 4.5 4.7 PRA -- 19.9 19.4 PR -- 15.4 14.7



Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Hornets

Jackson has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 12.1% and 11.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jackson's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.8.

Conceding 121.6 points per contest, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Hornets have given up 45.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have allowed 27.7 per game, 26th in the NBA.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 22 10 2 3 2 0 1 12/5/2022 32 13 2 2 3 0 0

