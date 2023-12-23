Ross Colton and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on Colton? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ross Colton vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +350)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colton Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Colton has averaged 13:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In eight of 33 games this year, Colton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 33 games this year, Colton has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Colton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 33 games played.

Colton's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Colton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 22.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Colton Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 33 Games 3 15 Points 1 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.