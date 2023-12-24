Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Summit? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-6

6-5 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 58-46 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

2. South Dakota

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

10-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: W 68-47 vs Bradley

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Oral Roberts

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-9

7-4 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 165th

165th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 76-74 vs Wichita State

Next Game

Opponent: UMKC

UMKC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. North Dakota State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 13-14

5-6 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: W 67-57 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. St. Thomas

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-6 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6. UMKC

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

7-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: L 85-42 vs Missouri

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oral Roberts

@ Oral Roberts Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Denver

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-21

3-8 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: L 63-56 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: Omaha

Omaha Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Omaha

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-24

4-7 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 310th

310th Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: L 96-56 vs TCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Denver

@ Denver Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. North Dakota

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-24

3-8 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: L 108-60 vs Drake

Next Game