Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson will be going head to head on December 25, when the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) and Baltimore Ravens (11-3) meet at Levi's Stadium. In the article below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

49ers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: ABC

Brock Purdy vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 14 Games Played 14 69.8% Completion % 66.3% 3,795 (271.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,105 (221.8) 29 Touchdowns 17 7 Interceptions 7 138 (9.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 741 (52.9) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 252.5 yards

: Over/Under 252.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Ravens Defensive Stats

This year, opposing offenses have struggled to put up points against the Ravens' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 16.1 points allowed per game and second in the league with 287.9 yards allowed per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Baltimore's D has been firing on all cylinders, with 2,600 passing yards allowed this year (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Ravens' D has been getting it done this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 1,430 total rushing yards allowed. In terms of rushing TDs, the team ranks first with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Baltimore ranks second in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 37.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is fifth (35.4%).

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 220.5 yards

: Over/Under 220.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

