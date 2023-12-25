The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC West showdown.

When is Chiefs vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (9.1 points) is a little bit less than the 11-point edge BetMGM gives to the Chiefs, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The Chiefs have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chiefs have won nine of the 14 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (64.3%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Raiders have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +410 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+11)



Las Vegas (+11) The Chiefs have covered the spread eight times in 14 games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 11-point favorites or more, Kansas City has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Raiders have covered the spread seven times over 14 games with a set spread.

Las Vegas has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (40.5)



Under (40.5) The two teams average a combined 1.2 more points per game (41.7) than this matchup's over/under of 40.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.0 fewer points per game (37.5) than this game's total of 40.5 points.

Chiefs games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (35.7%).

Four of the Raiders' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 64.9 6 17.4 1

Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 201.6 8 1.4 1

