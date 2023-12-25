The Kansas City Chiefs' (9-5) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) currently has 11 players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 25 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs played the New England Patriots in their most recent game, winning 27-17.

The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers by the score of 63-21.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Nir (personal) Full Participation In Practice Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out Kadarius Toney WR Hip Out Mecole Hardman WR Thumb Out Travis Kelce TE Neck Full Participation In Practice Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Trey Smith OG Hip Full Participation In Practice Wanya Morris OL Hip Full Participation In Practice Rashee Rice WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Cam Jones LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Questionable D.J. Turner WR Shoulder Questionable Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Questionable Andre James C Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jack Jones CB Knee Questionable Brandon Facyson CB Shin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Bilal Nichols DT Back Full Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Jesper Horsted TE Hamstring Questionable Dylan Parham OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Herron OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Michael Mayer TE Toe Out

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs sport the eighth-ranked offense this year (358.8 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking third-best with only 293.2 yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs have the 11th-ranked offense this year (22.8 points per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking third-best with just 17.5 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs have been shining on both sides of the ball in the passing game, ranking fourth-best in passing offense (255.6 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (182.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Kansas City is putting up 103.1 rushing yards per game on offense this year (20th in NFL), and is allowing 110.4 rushing yards per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.

With 16 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) against 24 turnovers committed (24th in NFL), the Chiefs' -8 turnover margin is the fifth-worst in the league.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-600), Raiders (+425)

Chiefs (-600), Raiders (+425) Total: 40.5 points

