The Denver Nuggets (21-10) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on December 25, 2023. The Warriors have won five games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Denver is 18-4 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.

The 115 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 0.8 fewer points than the Warriors give up (115.8).

Denver is 12-3 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are putting up 10.4 more points per game (121) than they are in road games (110.6).

Defensively Denver has played worse at home this year, allowing 110.3 points per game, compared to 109.8 on the road.

In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.7 more threes per game (12.7) than when playing on the road (11). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries