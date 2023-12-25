Will Patrick Mahomes II Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders on Christmas in Week 16?
With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), is Patrick Mahomes II a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Mahomes will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mahomes has 334 yards on 61 carries (23.9 ypg).
- In 14 games, Mahomes has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes II Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|24
|38
|240
|0
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|20
|30
|185
|2
|0
|6
|24
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|24
|43
|177
|2
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|27
|34
|298
|2
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|21
|33
|210
|1
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 14
|Bills
|25
|43
|271
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 15
|@Patriots
|27
|37
|305
|2
|2
|3
|-5
|0
Rep Patrick Mahomes II with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.