With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), is Rashee Rice a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Rice will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has posted a 754-yard year thus far (53.9 yards per game), with seven touchdowns, reeling in 68 balls on 84 targets.

Rice has tallied a touchdown catch in seven of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1 Week 13 @Packers 9 8 64 0 Week 14 Bills 10 7 72 1 Week 15 @Patriots 9 9 91 1

Rep Rashee Rice with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.