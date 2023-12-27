The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-2) carry a five-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes (17-14-2), who have won three in a row at home, on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-160) Coyotes (+135) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 20 of their 31 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.5%).

Colorado has gone 14-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 61.5% chance to win.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 18 of 34 games this season.

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 124 (2nd) Goals 101 (19th) 103 (14th) Goals Allowed 95 (10th) 30 (3rd) Power Play Goals 26 (10th) 20 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (13th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Colorado has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Five of Colorado's past 10 games hit the over.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche offense's 124 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

The Avalanche are ranked 14th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (103 total) in NHL action.

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +21.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.