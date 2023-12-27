Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Coyotes on December 27, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nathan MacKinnon, Clayton Keller and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors (54 total points), having put up 18 goals and 36 assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 21
|4
|1
|5
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Mikko Rantanen has 42 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 25 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 21
|2
|0
|2
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Cale Makar's season total of 39 points has come from eight goals and 31 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Keller has recorded 12 goals and 18 assists in 33 games for Arizona, good for 30 points.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|5
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Matias Maccelli is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 24 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 18 assists in 33 games.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.