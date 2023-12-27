Can we count on Fredrik Olofsson scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in three of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in two games against the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Olofsson has no points on the power play.
  • Olofsson's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 8:12 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:04 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:48 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 6-5
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:00 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-1

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

