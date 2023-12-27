The Louisville Cardinals and the USC Trojans play in the Holiday Bowl on December 27, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on FOX.

Defensively, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best by giving up only 307.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 40th (420.4 yards per game). While USC's defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking 10th-worst by ceding 34.9 points per game, its offense ranks fourth-best with 41.8 points per contest.

Louisville vs. USC Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Rancho San Diego, California

Rancho San Diego, California Venue: Petco Park

Bowl Game Odds

Louisville vs. USC Key Statistics

Louisville USC 420.4 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.4 (22nd) 307.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.8 (113th) 176.4 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (90th) 244.0 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (5th) 17 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (49th) 19 (43rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (100th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 3,063 pass yards for Louisville, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 1,128 yards on 181 carries while finding the end zone 13 times as a runner. He's also caught 21 passes for 246 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 109 times for 649 yards (49.9 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's 858 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 99 times and has registered 63 catches and six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 26 passes for 386 yards (29.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has hauled in 23 receptions for 336 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has compiled 3,633 yards (302.8 yards per game) while completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting 30 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

MarShawn Lloyd is his team's leading rusher with 116 carries for 820 yards, or 68.3 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well. Lloyd has also chipped in with 13 catches for 232 yards.

Austin Jones has piled up 74 carries and totaled 417 yards with seven touchdowns.

Tahj Washington leads his team with 963 receiving yards on 52 catches with six touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has 45 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 791 yards (65.9 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns this year.

Duce Robinson has racked up 307 reciving yards (25.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

