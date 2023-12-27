Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes play on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rantanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 22:36 on the ice per game.

Rantanen has a goal in 14 games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Rantanen has a point in 23 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Rantanen has an assist in 18 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Rantanen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 57.1% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 34 Games 6 42 Points 7 17 Goals 2 25 Assists 5

