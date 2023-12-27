The Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the West Virginia Mountaineers heading into a showdown with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

West Virginia ranks 40th in scoring offense (31.6 points per game) and 77th in scoring defense (27.5 points allowed per game) this season. North Carolina's offense has been dominant, posting 503.9 total yards per game (fourth-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 98th by surrendering 405.2 total yards per game.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

West Virginia North Carolina 438.2 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.9 (12th) 384.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (82nd) 234.3 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (18th) 203.8 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.8 (8th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (32nd) 13 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (35th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 2,178 passing yards for West Virginia, completing 53.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 708 rushing yards (59 ypg) on 111 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 171 times for 798 yards (66.5 per game), scoring 11 times.

Jahiem White has carried the ball 97 times for 792 yards (66 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's leads his squad with 501 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 55 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has caught 33 passes for 411 yards (34.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Hudson Clement has a total of 391 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,608 yards on 269-of-425 passing with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 449 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Omarion Hampton, has carried the ball 234 times for 1,442 yards (120.2 per game) with 15 touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Devontez Walker's 699 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 41 catches on 68 targets with seven touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has put up a 658-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 42 passes on 63 targets.

Bryson Nesbit has racked up 585 reciving yards (48.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

