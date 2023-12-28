In Week 17 action at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will be up against the Cleveland Browns defense and Martin Emerson. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the New York receivers versus the Browns' pass defense.

Jets vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 109.9 7.3 34 96 8.88

Garrett Wilson vs. Martin Emerson Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson leads his squad with 958 receiving yards on 88 catches with three touchdowns.

Through the air, New York is bottom-10 in passing yards this season, ranking second-last in the NFL with 2,597 total passing yards (173.1 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards per attempt (4.8).

The Jets are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 30th in the NFL with 231 total points scored (15.4 per game). They also rank 32nd in total yards (3,952).

New York has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 35.7 times contest, which is 10th in the league.

In the red zone, the Jets pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 48 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (58.5% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense

Martin Emerson has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 56 tackles, one TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Defensively, Cleveland is the best team against the pass in the NFL, at 2,402 yards conceded (160.1 per game).

The Browns are ranked 12th in the league in points conceded, at 20.7 per game.

Cleveland has given up over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

17 players have caught a touchdown against the Browns this season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Martin Emerson Rec. Targets 153 66 Def. Targets Receptions 88 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 32 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 958 56 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 63.9 3.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 302 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

