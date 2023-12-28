The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 120-114 win against the Warriors, Jokic put up 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Now let's dig into Jokic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.4 21.6 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 11.2 Assists 9.5 9.2 7.9 PRA -- 47.9 40.7 PR -- 38.7 32.8 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.8



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Jokic has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 20.0% and 22.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Nuggets average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ninth in the league, conceding 112.4 points per game.

Giving up 45.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.3 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have given up 14.1 makes per game, 27th in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 35 22 12 7 1 1 1

