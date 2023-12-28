On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (22-10) take a five-game win streak into a home contest with the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19), who have won four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ALT and BSSE).

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 115.1 points per game to rank 14th in the league while giving up 110.2 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +159 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 5.1 points per game (posting 107.3 points per game, 30th in league, while allowing 112.4 per contest, ninth in NBA) and have a -148 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 222.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 222.6 points per game combined, 2.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +200 - Grizzlies +12500 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.