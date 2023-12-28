The Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (22-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Nuggets have won five games in a row.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Grizzlies 105

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 7.5)

Nuggets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.8)

Nuggets (-12.8) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.5

The Grizzlies have put together a 13-16-0 ATS record this season compared to the 14-18-0 mark of the Nuggets.

Denver (4-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (40%) than Memphis (4-3) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (57.1%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents do it more often (41.4% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (40.6%).

The Nuggets have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-8) this season, higher than the .263 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (5-14).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets own a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 110.2 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 15th with 115.1 points scored per contest.

Denver is ninth in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 42.9 rebounds allowed per game.

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 29.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

Denver ranks best in the NBA by committing only 11.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 24th in the league (12.1 per contest).

With 11.8 threes per game, the Nuggets rank 23rd in the NBA. They have a 37.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 10th in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.