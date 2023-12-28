How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (22-10) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) on December 28, 2023. The Grizzlies have won four games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Denver has a 20-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 23rd.
- The Nuggets put up 115.1 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.
- When Denver scores more than 112.4 points, it is 16-3.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets post 120.9 points per game at home, compared to 110.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.
- Denver cedes 110.6 points per game in home games, compared to 109.8 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 1.8 more treys per game (12.8) than away from home (11). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in away games (36.1%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Skin
|Aaron Gordon
|Out
|Face/Hand
