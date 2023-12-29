Buffalo County, NE High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Buffalo County, Nebraska, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buffalo County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
SandhillsThedford at Shelton High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Ravenna, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overton High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Ravenna, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.