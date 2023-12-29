Will Devon Toews Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 29?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Devon Toews going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Toews stats and insights
- In four of 35 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Blues this season in two games (two shots).
- Toews has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Toews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|23:58
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|23:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|25:15
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|29:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:42
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:49
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|26:10
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.