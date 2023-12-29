Holt County, NE High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
In Holt County, Nebraska, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Holt County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stuart High School at Niobrara High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Randolph, NE
- Conference: Niobrara Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.