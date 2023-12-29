Knox County, NE High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
If you live in Knox County, Nebraska and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Knox County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stuart High School at Niobrara High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Randolph, NE
- Conference: Niobrara Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd County High School at Creighton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Creighton, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
