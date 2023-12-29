Friday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-62 and heavily favors Nebraska to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 86, South Carolina State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-23.4)

Nebraska (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Nebraska is 7-4-0 against the spread, while South Carolina State's ATS record this season is 8-4-0. A total of six out of the Cornhuskers' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Other Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game (scoring 76.5 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball while giving up 65.8 per contest to rank 66th in college basketball) and have a +129 scoring differential overall.

Nebraska is 28th in the nation at 41.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 more than the 36.1 its opponents average.

Nebraska knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (69th in college basketball) while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc (197th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 28.6%.

The Cornhuskers rank 135th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 54th in college basketball, allowing 83.5 points per 100 possessions.

Nebraska forces 10.5 turnovers per game (306th in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (63rd in college basketball action).

