The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) travel to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) after dropping nine consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: B1G+

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Nebraska has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cornhuskers sit at 28th.
  • The Cornhuskers score 5.6 fewer points per game (76.5) than the Bulldogs allow (82.1).
  • Nebraska is 6-0 when scoring more than 82.1 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.2.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Nebraska performed better when playing at home last year, making 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip when playing on the road.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State W 77-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kansas State W 62-46 Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 North Dakota W 83-75 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/29/2023 South Carolina State - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Indiana - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

