How to Watch Nebraska vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) travel to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) after dropping nine consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Kennesaw State vs Indiana (6:00 PM ET | December 29)
- McNeese vs Michigan (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Northern Illinois vs Iowa (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Eastern Kentucky vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Maine vs Minnesota (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Nebraska has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cornhuskers sit at 28th.
- The Cornhuskers score 5.6 fewer points per game (76.5) than the Bulldogs allow (82.1).
- Nebraska is 6-0 when scoring more than 82.1 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.2.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Nebraska performed better when playing at home last year, making 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip when playing on the road.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|W 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kansas State
|W 62-46
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|North Dakota
|W 83-75
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Indiana
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
