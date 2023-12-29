The Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

Nebraska Players to Watch

Rienk Mast: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brice Williams: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Juwan Gary: 14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamarques Lawrence: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 14 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Davion Everett: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Mitchel Taylor: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Caleb McCarty: 5.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Wilson Dubinsky: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Drayton Jones: 4.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 128th 77.3 Points Scored 70.7 273rd 84th 66.8 Points Allowed 81.8 350th 53rd 40 Rebounds 39.8 61st 118th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 14 6th 102nd 8.4 3pt Made 4.5 353rd 71st 15.5 Assists 13.5 185th 57th 10.2 Turnovers 14.7 340th

