Nuggets vs. Thunder December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) play the Denver Nuggets (17-9) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 29, 2023. The contest will begin at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSOK
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posts 27.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon averages 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 7.1 boards per game.
- Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Christian Braun averages 8.7 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's also draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- The Thunder are getting 16.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this season.
- Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 12 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jalen Williams gives the Thunder 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while putting up 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Thunder
|114.6
|Points Avg.
|120.5
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.5
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.9%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|38.7%
