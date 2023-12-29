Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) play the Denver Nuggets (17-9) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 29, 2023. The contest will begin at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSOK

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 27.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon averages 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 7.1 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Christian Braun averages 8.7 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's also draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Thunder are getting 16.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this season.

Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 12 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams gives the Thunder 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while putting up 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Nuggets Thunder 114.6 Points Avg. 120.5 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 48.9% Field Goal % 48.9% 36.8% Three Point % 38.7%

