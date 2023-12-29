The Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this year's Cotton Bowl, where they will face the Missouri Tigers. The game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on ESPN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Ohio State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Missouri Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-2.5) 49.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-2.5) 48.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Ohio State has compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes are 6-3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Missouri has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Tigers have an ATS record of 4-1.

Ohio State & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

