How to Watch Omaha vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) will host the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Omaha vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Summit League Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents.
- Omaha is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 273rd.
- The Mavericks score an average of 72.2 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 76.5 the Pioneers give up.
- When it scores more than 76.5 points, Omaha is 5-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Omaha is scoring 28.0 more points per game at home (86.2) than on the road (58.2).
- At home the Mavericks are conceding 63.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they are away (71.7).
- Omaha sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than on the road (28.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 62-58
|American Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Stetson
|W 88-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|L 66-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Denver
|-
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Baxter Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.