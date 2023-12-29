The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) will host the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Omaha vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: Summit League Network

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents.

Omaha is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Pioneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 273rd.

The Mavericks score an average of 72.2 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 76.5 the Pioneers give up.

When it scores more than 76.5 points, Omaha is 5-0.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Omaha is scoring 28.0 more points per game at home (86.2) than on the road (58.2).

At home the Mavericks are conceding 63.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they are away (71.7).

Omaha sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than on the road (28.0%).

