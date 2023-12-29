The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) will host the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Omaha vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents.
  • Omaha is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Pioneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 273rd.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 72.2 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 76.5 the Pioneers give up.
  • When it scores more than 76.5 points, Omaha is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Omaha is scoring 28.0 more points per game at home (86.2) than on the road (58.2).
  • At home the Mavericks are conceding 63.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they are away (71.7).
  • Omaha sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than on the road (28.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC L 62-58 American Bank Center
12/17/2023 Stetson W 88-80 Baxter Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cal Poly L 66-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Denver - Baxter Arena
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Northern Arizona - Baxter Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.