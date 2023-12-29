The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) will host the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Denver vs. Omaha matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Omaha vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Omaha vs. Denver Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Omaha Moneyline

Omaha vs. Denver Betting Trends

Omaha has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mavericks have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Denver has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Pioneers games have gone over the point total seven out of 10 times this season.

