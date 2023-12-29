Omaha vs. Denver December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Denver Pioneers (6-5, 0-0 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League team, the Omaha Mavericks (5-6, 0-0 Summit League), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Baxter Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Summit League Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Omaha vs. Denver Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grant Stubblefield: 6.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Denver Players to Watch
- Tommy Bruner: 23.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaxon Brenchley: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Craig: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Carr: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Omaha vs. Denver Stat Comparison
|Omaha Rank
|Omaha AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|240th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|82.4
|44th
|128th
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|315th
|300th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|38.9
|87th
|301st
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|118th
|222nd
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.1
|131st
|336th
|10.5
|Assists
|13.6
|181st
|121st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|9.0
|15th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.