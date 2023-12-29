Omaha vs. Denver December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's Summit slate includes the Denver Pioneers (2-7) against the Omaha Mavericks (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET.
Omaha vs. Denver Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Omaha Players to Watch
- Grace Cave: 10.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaliyah Stanley: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Polina Nikulochkina: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deanay Watson: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Denver Players to Watch
- Emma Smith: 12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jojo Jones: 11.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makayla Minett: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Emily Counsel: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Angelina Robles: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
