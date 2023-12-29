The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) host the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) after winning four home games in a row. The Pioneers are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 157.5.

Omaha vs. Denver Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Denver -1.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Omaha and its opponents have combined to score more than 157.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Omaha's outings this season is 141.8, 15.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Omaha is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

Denver (4-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 12.5% less often than Omaha (5-3-0) this season.

Omaha vs. Denver Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 4 50% 83.5 155.7 76.5 146 150.8 Omaha 2 25% 72.2 155.7 69.5 146 142.6

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Pioneers were 5-11-0 against the spread last season in Summit League games.

The Mavericks put up an average of 72.2 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 76.5 the Pioneers allow.

When it scores more than 76.5 points, Omaha is 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Omaha vs. Denver Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 4-4-0 1-1 5-3-0 Omaha 5-3-0 4-2 4-4-0

Omaha vs. Denver Home/Away Splits

Denver Omaha 5-0 Home Record 5-0 2-4 Away Record 0-6 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 93.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.2 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

