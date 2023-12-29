The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ross Colton score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

  • In eight of 35 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken eight shots in two games against the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:16 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:47 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 4-2

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

