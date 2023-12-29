The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Considering a wager on Nichushkin in the Avalanche-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 20:26 on the ice per game.

Nichushkin has a goal in 13 games this season out of 33 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Nichushkin has a point in 23 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points nine times.

Nichushkin has an assist in 13 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Nichushkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Nichushkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 33 Games 5 33 Points 2 16 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.