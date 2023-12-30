The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) hope to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.

The Bluejays put up 16.7 more points per game (83.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).

Creighton is 9-0 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton put up more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (72.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (70.6).

Creighton drained more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule