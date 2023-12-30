How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) hope to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
- The Bluejays put up 16.7 more points per game (83.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).
- Creighton is 9-0 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton put up more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (72.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (70.6).
- Creighton drained more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
