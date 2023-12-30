The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup.

Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: CBS

Creighton vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Creighton Moneyline

Creighton vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Creighton has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Marquette has compiled a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Golden Eagles' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +2000, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

