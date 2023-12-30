Creighton vs. Marquette December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) face the Creighton Bluejays (8-2, 0-0 Big East) in a clash of Big East teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on CBS.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Creighton vs. Marquette Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Creighton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 15 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Joplin: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Marquette Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|79th
|80.2
|Points Scored
|84.5
|30th
|96th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|65
|51st
|315th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|40.4
|49th
|317th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|191st
|81st
|8.7
|3pt Made
|12.1
|2nd
|59th
|16.1
|Assists
|17.9
|20th
|50th
|10
|Turnovers
|9.7
|43rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.