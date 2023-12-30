The St. John's Red Storm (7-6) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Creighton Bluejays (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Storm's 60.7 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 62.2 the Bluejays give up.
  • When it scores more than 62.2 points, St. John's (NY) is 4-1.
  • Creighton has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The 75.7 points per game the Bluejays record are 20.9 more points than the Red Storm allow (54.8).
  • When Creighton puts up more than 54.8 points, it is 9-1.
  • St. John's (NY) is 7-6 when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • This year the Bluejays are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Red Storm give up.

Creighton Leaders

  • Emma Ronsiek: 19.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)
  • Morgan Maly: 15.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82)
  • Lauren Jensen: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (20-for-69)
  • Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
  • Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 51.1 FG%

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Marquette L 76-70 Al McGuire Center
12/17/2023 @ Drake W 89-78 Knapp Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 58-46 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/30/2023 St. John's (NY) - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/3/2024 UConn - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/6/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

