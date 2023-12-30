For bracketology analysis around Nebraska and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Nebraska ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-0 37 NR 38

Nebraska's best wins

Nebraska beat the Maryland Terrapins (No. 8 in the RPI) in an 87-81 win on December 31 -- its signature win of the season. Alexis Markowski was the top scorer in the signature victory over Maryland, posting 13 points with 17 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 48/RPI) on December 9

80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 54/RPI) on December 2

75-61 over Lamar (No. 63/RPI) on November 23

76-51 at home over Southern (No. 124/RPI) on December 17

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 129/RPI) on November 10

Nebraska's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Nebraska has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Cornhuskers are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Nebraska has the 64th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Cornhuskers have 15 games remaining this year, including eight versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records north of .500.

As far as Nebraska's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Nebraska's next game

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

