With nine games on the NHL card Friday, you have plenty of opportunities to place an anytime goal-scorer wager. See below for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -130 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Matthews' stats: 28 goals in 31 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

MacKinnon's stats: 19 goals in 35 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Rantanen's stats: 18 goals in 35 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Nylander's stats: 16 goals in 32 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score

Devils vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Hughes' stats: 14 goals in 28 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +135 to score

Avalanche vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Nichushkin's stats: 16 goals in 33 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +140 to score

Senators vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Tkachuk's stats: 16 goals in 30 games

Jason Robertson (Stars) +155 to score

Stars vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Robertson's stats: 11 goals in 33 games

Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +155 to score

Coyotes vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Keller's stats: 12 goals in 34 games

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +160 to score

Rangers vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

Panarin's stats: 19 goals in 33 games

