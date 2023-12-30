For bracketology insights on Omaha and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Omaha ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 337

Omaha's best wins

Omaha's best victory this season came against the Stetson Hatters, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 125) in the RPI. Omaha brought home the 88-80 win at home on December 17. Against Stetson, Nick Davis led the team by posting 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

67-51 on the road over South Dakota (No. 275/RPI) on December 31

89-83 over William & Mary (No. 355/RPI) on November 16

Omaha's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-4

According to the RPI, the Mavericks have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Mavericks have four losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Omaha is facing the 269th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Mavericks have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Omaha's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Omaha's next game

Matchup: Omaha Mavericks vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Omaha Mavericks vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: Summit League Network

