Platte County, NE High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Platte County, Nebraska is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Platte County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus Lakeview High School at Columbus Scotus High School
- Game Time: 6:35 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Columbus, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
